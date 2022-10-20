CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.77.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

