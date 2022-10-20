Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,458.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 4.3 %
CBGPF stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.
About Close Brothers Group
