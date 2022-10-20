Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

