Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

