Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 1,589.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 102,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

