Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $700,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 1,350.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

