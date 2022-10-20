Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 42.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Activity

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

