Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 43,600 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $307,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

