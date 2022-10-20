Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

AOGO opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

