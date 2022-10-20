Clear Street LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPACU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

BPACU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

