Clear Street LLC Purchases New Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,564,000.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIXU opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

