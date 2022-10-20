Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,265,000.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

