Clear Street LLC Increases Stock Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Clear Street LLC grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) by 1,166.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 800.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of REVHU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

