Clear Street LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) by 858.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCKAU opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Profile

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

