Clear Street LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Rating) by 745.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

GMFIW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

