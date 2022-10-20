Clear Street LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOR)

Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOR – Get Rating) by 2,891.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,884 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Financial Strategies Acquisition were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

FXCOR stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

