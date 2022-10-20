Clear Street LLC Buys 315,189 Shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIBBR)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIBBR – Get Rating) by 273.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,189 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AIB Acquisition were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIBBR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

AIBBR stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

AIB Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

