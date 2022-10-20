Clear Street LLC Boosts Stake in Crixus BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Crixus BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW – Get Rating) by 5,502.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,372 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Crixus BH3 Acquisition were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crixus BH3 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crixus BH3 Acquisition by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crixus BH3 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crixus BH3 Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 625,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78,911 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crixus BH3 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

BHACW stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Crixus BH3 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company is a blank check company. Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company was formerly known as BH3 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

