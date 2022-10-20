Civic (CVC) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Civic has a market cap of $116.96 million and $6.18 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.24 or 0.27621655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010788 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.