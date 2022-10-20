Citigroup Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $181.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

NYSE:TRV opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

