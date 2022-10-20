Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

