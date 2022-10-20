Citigroup Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $34.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

