Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 246,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 108,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,903,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 230,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,628. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

