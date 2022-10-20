CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Downgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Monday. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

