Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.