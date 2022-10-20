China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.12

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

