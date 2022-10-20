Chia (XCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Chia has a market cap of $168.73 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $31.16 or 0.00162683 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,415,493 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,493 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

