Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $83.67. Approximately 5,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 78,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 503,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 347,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 621,407 shares during the period.

