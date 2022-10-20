Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.7 %

CSH.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.29. 322,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$8.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.17.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

