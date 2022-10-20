Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,763 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $41,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $199.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.