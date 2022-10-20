Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 10,869 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
