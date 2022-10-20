Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 10,869 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

