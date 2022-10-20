Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.03. Centurion Minerals shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

Centurion Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$420,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on identifying, developing, and marketing of calcium sulfate dihydrate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

