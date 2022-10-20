Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,473. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

