Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,329. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

