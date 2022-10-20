Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

CNC opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

