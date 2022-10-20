Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $183.94 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.