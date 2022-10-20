Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 56,948 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,948 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $408,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

