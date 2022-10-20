Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,096 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

