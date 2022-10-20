Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 8,284 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 161,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLV opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

