Celer Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.07 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $97.92 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

