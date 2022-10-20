CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.99

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 51539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

