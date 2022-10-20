CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786,012 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.80. 176,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,529. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

