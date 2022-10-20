CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,352 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

