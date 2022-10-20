cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 11.6%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares were down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 321,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 277,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

cbdMD Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 156.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

About cbdMD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 49.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 432.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 229.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Further Reading

