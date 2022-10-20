cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 11.6%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares were down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 321,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 277,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
cbdMD Stock Down 11.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 156.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.
Institutional Trading of cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
