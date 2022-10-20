Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.