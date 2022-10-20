Casper Price Reaches $0.0406 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $424.16 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.30 or 0.27659966 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,229,453,463 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,419,537 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,228,093,538 with 10,435,155,651 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04147665 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $23,902,881.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

