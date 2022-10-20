Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.45

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

