Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

