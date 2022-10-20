Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald's news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.23 and its 200 day moving average is $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

