Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.